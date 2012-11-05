FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House race a nail-biter in four pivotal states: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 5, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

White House race a nail-biter in four pivotal states: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House race between U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney remained a cliffhanger in four critical states that may tip the outcome of Tuesday’s election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on the eve of the election.

Incumbent Obama maintained a 4 percentage point lead in Ohio, and slimmer leads in Virginia and Colorado, while Romney led by 1 percentage point in Florida, the poll showed.

In perhaps the most pivotal state of Ohio, Obama had the support of 50 percent of likely voters, while Romney was at 46 percent. On Sunday, Obama led 48 percent to 44 percent.

In Virginia, Obama held a slim lead of 48 percent to Romney’s 46 percent among likely voters.

In Colorado, Obama was also at 48 percent, a nose ahead of Romney’s 47 percent.

Romney had a slight lead in Florida, where 48 percent of likely voters sided with the Republican and 47 percent backed the Democrat Obama.

All of the results are within the polls’ credibility intervals, a tool used to account for statistical variation in Internet-based polling.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Alistair Bell and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.