Romney extends lead over Obama in presidential race: Reuters/Ipsos poll
October 11, 2012 / 3:54 PM / 5 years ago

Romney extends lead over Obama in presidential race: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks during a town hall campaign stop at Ariel Corporation in Mount Vernon, Ohio October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican challenger Mitt Romney has extended his lead over President Barack Obama to 3 percentage points, according to a Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Thursday, ahead of a high-stakes debate between the two candidates’ running mates.

Romney now leads the Democrat by 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters in the online poll, with less than a month before the November 6 election. The Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Wednesday had shown Romney with a one-point lead over Obama, his first lead in the survey in more than a month.

Romney has been enjoying one of his best runs of the campaign after handily winning the first presidential debate last week, partially due to Obama’s passive performance in that contest.

Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
