Poll information for Super Tuesday U.S. states
#Politics
March 6, 2012 / 6:48 PM / 6 years ago

Poll information for Super Tuesday U.S. states

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ten U.S. states hold contests on Tuesday in the race for the Republican presidential nomination on a day known as “Super Tuesday.”

Here is a look at when voting concludes in the “Super Tuesday” states. Seven states hold primaries, while Alaska, Idaho and North Dakota hold caucuses.

* Alaska: Caucuses close at 8 p.m. Alaska Time (midnight Eastern Time/0500 GMT on Wednesday).

* Georgia: Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (midnight GMT on Wednesday)

* Idaho: State Republican Party to announce caucus results starting as early as 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time (10:30 p.m. Eastern Time/0330 GMT)

* Massachusetts: Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0100 GMT on Wednesday)

A voter looks over his ballot to place a vote at a polling station at the Knoxville Fire Department in Knox Township, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

* North Dakota: Final caucuses close at 8 p.m. Mountain Time (10 p.m. Eastern Time/0300 GMT)

* Ohio: Polls close at 7:30 p.m. (0030 GMT on Wednesday)

* Oklahoma: Polls close at 7 p.m. Central Time (8 p.m. Eastern Time/0100 GMT on Wednesday)

* Tennessee: Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (0100 GMT on Wednesday)

* Vermont: Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (midnight GMT on Wednesday)

* Virginia: Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (midnight GMT on Wednesday)

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Cezar Podkul in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

