FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Networks project Obama wins re-election as U.S. president
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 7, 2012 / 4:21 AM / in 5 years

Networks project Obama wins re-election as U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama appears with tears on his cheek during remarks at his final presidential campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Television networks projected that President Barack Obama won re-election as U.S. president over Republican Mitt Romney in Tuesday’s election despite a sluggish economy and high unemployment.

Obama rode signature first-term accomplishments including the auto industry bailout and the killing of 9/11 terrorist attack mastermind Osama bin Laden to another four years in the White House. His victory ensures continued implementation of signature health care and financial sector reform laws and could bring higher taxes for the wealthy as part of deficit-cutting efforts.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.