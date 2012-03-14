FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 6 years ago

Rick Santorum to win Alabama primary -NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Reuters) - Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum will win the primary in Alabama on Tuesday, NBC projected.

With 29 percent of the votes counted, Santorum was leading with 35 percent of the vote. Newt Gingrich was second with 30 percent, followed by Mitt Romney at 28 percent.

Santorum, a former Pennsylvania senator, also maintained a narrow lead in the other primary of the night in Mississippi, but the race there remained too close to call.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Lily Kuo; Editing by Eric Beech

