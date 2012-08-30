Voices from the right: Best quotes from the Republican convention

TAMPA, Florida (Reuters) - “College graduates should not have to live out their 20s in their childhood bedrooms, staring up at fading Obama posters and wondering when they can move out and get going with life. ... If you’re feeling left out or passed by, you have not failed, your leaders have failed you.”

- Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan

“We’re a full generation apart, Governor Romney and I. And, in some ways, we’re a little different. There are the songs on his iPod which I’ve heard on the campaign bus and on many hotel elevators. He actually urged me to play some of these songs at campaign rallies. I said, ‘I hope it’s not a deal-breaker Mitt, but my playlist starts with AC/DC and ends with Zeppelin.'”

- Ryan

“The demographics race, we’re losing badly. We’re not generating enough angry white guys to stay in business for the long term.”

- South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, on the dangers Republicans face if they cannot appeal to more minorities at a time when white voters are a decreasing part of the electorate.

“I read somewhere that Mitt and I have a ‘storybook marriage.’ Well, in the story books I read, there were never long, long, rainy winter afternoons in a house with five boys screaming at once. And those story books never seemed to have chapters called MS or breast cancer. A storybook marriage? No, not at all. What Mitt Romney and I have is a real marriage.”

- Ann Romney

“I can’t tell you what will happen over the next four years. But I can only stand here tonight, as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an American, and make you this solemn commitment: This man will not fail. This man will not let us down. This man will lift up America.”

- Ann Romney, on her husband

“I said tonight I wanted to talk to you about love.”

-Ann Romney

“I believe we have become paralyzed by our desire to be loved. ... Tonight, we choose respect over love. We are not afraid. We are taking our country back.”

- New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

“Before I ran for district attorney, two Republicans invited my husband and me to lunch. And I know a party switch was exactly what they wanted. So, I told Chuck, we’ll be polite, enjoy a free lunch and then say goodbye. But we talked about issues. They never used the words Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal. We talked about many issues, like welfare - is it a way of life or a hand up? And when we left that lunch, we got in the car, and I looked over at Chuck and said, ‘I’ll be damned, we’re Republicans.'”

-New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, a former Democrat

“Folks, let me tell you this, (Democratic Vice President) Joe Biden disputes a lot of those facts, but Joe Biden told me that he was a good golfer. And I’ve played golf with Joe Biden. I can tell you that’s not true.”

- Ohio Governor John Kasich

The Republican convention is a chance for Mitt Romney to prove that he is not “a plutocrat married to a known equestrian.”

- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, on how Romney needs to show that he is not out of touch with the needs of the middle class,

“We are not better off than we were four years ago, and no rhetoric, bumper sticker or campaign ad can change that. Mr. President, I am here to tell you we are not buying what you are selling in 2012.”

- Mia Love, mayor of Sarasota Springs, Utah