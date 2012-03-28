FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former president George H.W. Bush to back Romney
March 28, 2012 / 3:39 PM / in 6 years

Former president George H.W. Bush to back Romney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney reacts while addressing supporters during his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will pick up the formal endorsement of former President George H.W. Bush during a visit to Houston on Thursday, a Romney campaign official said.

Bush, 87, who was U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has spoken warmly of Romney during the campaign but had withheld a formal endorsement of the former Massachusetts governor.

“Mitt and Ann (Romney) are close friends with George and Barbara, and governor Romney is honored to have the president’s support,” a Romney campaign official said.

Bush’s son, former president George W. Bush, has not endorsed a candidate in the Republican primary race, preferring to stay out of the contest to pick a challenger to Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

The elder Bush’s endorsement adds to a long list of establishment Republicans who are supporting Romney, whose struggles to persuade party conservatives to back his campaign have prolonged a nominating race in which he has long been seen as the favorite.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Vicki Allen

