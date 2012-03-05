FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eric Cantor backs Mitt Romney for president
#Politics
March 5, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 6 years ago

Eric Cantor backs Mitt Romney for president

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor speaks at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor on Sunday endorsed Mitt Romney’s presidential bid, citing the economy as the top issue on the minds of voters and giving another boost to the Republican frontrunner.

“We have seen now that the central issue of this campaign is about the economy and the country’s got to make a choice,” Cantor, a Virginia congressman and the No. 2 Republican in the House, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” television show.

“Mitt Romney is the only candidate in the race who has put forward a bold, pro-growth, pro-jobs plan for the future,” Cantor said. “He is the guy I believe that will be our nominee and we will have a clear choice as a country as far as the vision forward in growing this economy with Mitt’s plan versus that of the president’s record.”

The endorsement came two days before voters go to the polls in 10 state nominating contests, including in Virginia, where Romney is facing Republican U.S. Representative Ron Paul in the primary. Republican presidential hopefuls Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich failed to qualify for the Virginia ballot.

Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Paul Simao

