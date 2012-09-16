FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romney cancels Colorado event due to crash probe at airport
September 16, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Romney cancels Colorado event due to crash probe at airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for dinner in Belmont, Massachusetts, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was forced to cancel a campaign event in Colorado on Sunday due to the investigation of a small plane crash at the airport he was to use.

The Romney campaign said Romney would fly straight to Los Angeles, while making a plane refueling stop on the way. He is to speak on Monday in Los Angeles to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He had been scheduled to speak to a campaign event in the city of Pueblo in Colorado, a state President Barack Obama won in 2008, but remains close in the polls between Obama and Romney this year.

“Due to a plane crash involving a small aircraft at the Pueblo airport that is under investigation we are not longer going to Pueblo. We do not want to interfere with the investigation or any emergency response efforts,” said campaign spokesman Rick Gorka.

(This story removed extraneous letters in headline)

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by David Brunnstrom

