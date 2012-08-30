FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Secret Service agent's gun found in Romney's plane bathroom
August 30, 2012 / 2:16 AM / 5 years ago

Secret Service agent's gun found in Romney's plane bathroom

Sam Youngman

1 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gets off his campaign plane in Tampa, Florida August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

TAMPA, Florida (Reuters) - A Secret Service agent on Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign plane accidentally left a gun in the plane’s bathroom.

The gun was discovered in the restroom by a reporter traveling with Romney shortly before he departed the Republican convention in Florida to address the American Legion convention in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said on Wednesday that the “matter will be handled internally.”

“We’re aware of the incident,” Donovan said. “We take the care and custody of our equipment, especially firearms, very seriously.”

Romney never appeared to be in any danger as he traveled with a small group of staff, Secret Service agents and journalists. (Reporting by Sam Youngman; Editing by Jim Loney)

