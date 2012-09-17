Romney receives first U.S. intelligence briefing

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney addresses the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, California, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Mitt Romney received his first intelligence briefing from President Barack Obama’s administration on Monday, a courtesy extended to him as the Republican presidential candidate.

“Today Governor Romney received a briefing from the intelligence community,” said his campaign spokesman Rick Gorka.

The former Massachusetts governor was briefed at a federal building in Los Angeles for about two hours. The campaign did not name the person from the U.S. intelligence community who briefed Romney.

It has been a tradition that the presidential candidate of the opposition party is updated on U.S. intelligence after formally accepting the nomination. Romney’s briefing was likely heavy on events in the Middle East after four Americans were killed last week in an anti-American protest in Libya.

Romney’s vice presidential running mate, Paul Ryan, is also expected to receive regular intelligence briefings.