FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republicans nominate Romney as presidential candidate
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 28, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Republicans nominate Romney as presidential candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Delegates stand for a prayer and the U.S. national anthem at the start of the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

TAMPA, Florida (Reuters) - Republicans formally nominated Mitt Romney as their presidential candidate on Tuesday to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

By voice vote in a raucous arena, delegates to the Republican National Convention united behind the former Massachusetts governor, who this year outlasted a series of conservative challengers to come out on top.

Romney, 65, is in a close fight with Obama with 70 days to go until the election and Republicans hope he will gain some much-needed momentum from the Tampa convention this week.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.