FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Quotes from Republican contenders Romney, Ryan
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 11, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Quotes from Republican contenders Romney, Ryan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Saturday announced Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan will be his vice presidential running mate at an event in Norfolk, Virginia.

Here are excerpts from Romney’s and Ryan’s speeches:

-- Romney: There are a lot of people in the other party who might disagree with Paul Ryan, but I don’t know of anybody who doesn’t respect his character and judgment.

-- Romney: A faithful Catholic, Paul believes in the faith and dignity of every human life.

-- Romney: With energy and vision, Paul has become an intellectual leader of the Republican party.

-- Romney: We offer solutions that are bold, specific and achievable. We offer our commitment to create 12 million new jobs and better take-home pay for middle class families.

-- Romney: Unlike the current president, who has cut Medicare funding by $700 billion, we will protect Medicare and Social Security, and keep them there for future generations.

-- Ryan: It is our duty to save the American dream for our children and theirs. I believe there is no person in America who is better prepared because of his experience, because of the principles he holds, and because of his achievements and excellence in so many different arenas, to lead America at this point in our history.

-- Ryan: President Obama and too many like him in Washington have refused to make difficult decisions, because they are more worried about their next election than they are about the next generation.

-- Ryan: Our rights come from nature and God, not from government. That’s who we are. That’s how we built this country. That’s who we are. That’s what made us great. That’s our founding.

Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.