#Barack Obama
May 30, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

Former Secretary of State Rice to endorse Romney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks to supporters of the Jewish Primary Day School of the Nation's Capital in Washington, in this handout image from May 3, 2009 at the 6th and I Historic Synagogue. REUTERS/Ron Sachs/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Condoleezza Rice, who was U.S. secretary of state for President George W. Bush, plans to endorse Republican White House hopeful Mitt Romney on Wednesday, a source familiar with her decision said.

Rice, who currently teaches political science at Stanford University in California, is sometimes viewed as a potential vice presidential running mate for Romney, although she has repeatedly ruled out such a scenario.

She was both national security adviser and secretary of state for the Republican Bush and grappled with U.S. foreign policy in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Her endorsement could add some foreign policy heft to Romney’s campaign. The former Massachusetts governor has little in the way of foreign policy experience.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Sam Youngman; Editing by Paul Simao

