FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rep. Ryan backs Romney's Republican presidential bid
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 30, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 6 years ago

Rep. Ryan backs Romney's Republican presidential bid

Susan Heavey

2 Min Read

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses supporters during a "Repeal & Replace Obamacare" campaign in Metairie, Louisiana March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Paul Ryan, a leader in Republican efforts to slash government spending, endorsed presidential candidate Mitt Romney, calling him the party’s best chance to beat Democratic President Barack Obama.

Friday’s endorsement from Ryan, a Wisconsin conservative, comes four days before his state’s primary contest on Tuesday.

“I think he deserves to be the nominee. I think he earned it. He has emerged as the best candidate,” Ryan told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He also called on “conservatives to coalesce around Romney,” warning that the Republican party’s drawn-out nominating process could be damaging leading up to the November 6 general election, according to the newspaper.

Ryan has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate.

His move follows a string of prominent Republicans who have been falling in line behind the former Massachusetts governor and business executive, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and former President George H.W. Bush.

In a statement, Romney praised Ryan’s work to reform federal spending and thanked him “for all the hard work he has done to help turn around our country and restore it to greatness.”

On Thursday, the House passed Ryan’s deficit-cutting budget, which calls for tax cuts and cuts to social programs, but the plan is expected to die in the Democratic-led Senate.

“Congressman Ryan has not only thought deeply and creatively about how to bring our extraordinary budget shortfall under control, but he has demonstrated the leadership to bring Americans together to put his bold reforms into practice,” said Romney.

Romney is in a drawn-out fight with rival Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania. Other contenders include Representative Ron Paul and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who along with Santorum has vowed to compete until the Republican convention in August.

Reporting By Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.