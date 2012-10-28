FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 28, 2012 / 1:12 AM / 5 years ago

Rubio leaves Romney motorcade after daughter in car accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4, where the motorcade carrying U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped, in Lakewood Crest, Florida October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LAND O‘LAKES, Florida (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, who was campaigning in his home state of Florida with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, left the campaign on Saturday to be with his 12-year-old daughter after she was injured in a car accident in Miami.

Rubio, a rising star in the Republican Party, had just finished taking part in a campaign rally with Romney in Kissimmee when he was told about the accident involving his daughter, Amanda.

“Senator Rubio’s daughter was involved in a motor vehicle accident earlier today in Miami,” said Rubio spokesman Alex Conant. “She was airlifted to Miami Children’s hospital. She is in stable condition.”

Romney’s motorcade, which was en route to Land O‘Lakes from Kissimmee, pulled over on the highway in Lakewood Crest and Rubio got out. He left in a state trooper patrol car and went to Miami to be with his daughter.

Reporting by Sam Youngman and Steve Holland; Writing by Deborah Charles; Editing by Peter Cooney

