Factbox: Main speakers at Republican convention in Tampa

(Reuters) - Here are the main speakers on Thursday night at the Republican convention in Tampa, Florida, which ends after Mitt Romney makes his acceptance speech.

All the times are in Eastern daylight time. Times are approximate and subject to change.

Thursday

7 p.m. hour

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista

8 p.m. hour

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush

10 p.m. hour

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Acceptance speech from Mitt Romney