Factbox: Main speakers at Republican convention in Tampa
#Politics
August 30, 2012 / 6:18 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Main speakers at Republican convention in Tampa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are the main speakers on Thursday night at the Republican convention in Tampa, Florida, which ends after Mitt Romney makes his acceptance speech.

All the times are in Eastern daylight time. Times are approximate and subject to change.

Thursday

7 p.m. hour

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista

8 p.m. hour

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush

10 p.m. hour

Florida Senator Marco Rubio

Acceptance speech from Mitt Romney

Reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
