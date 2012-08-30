Factbox: Main speakers at Republican convention in Tampa

(Reuters) - Here are the main speakers on Thursday night at the Republican convention in Tampa, Florida, which ends after Mitt Romney makes his acceptance speech.
All the times are in Eastern daylight time. Times are approximate and subject to change.
Thursday
7 p.m. hour
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista
8 p.m. hour
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush
10 p.m. hour
Florida Senator Marco Rubio
Acceptance speech from Mitt Romney
