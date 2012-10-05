FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romney: Economy continues to struggle under Obama
October 5, 2012 / 3:24 PM / 5 years ago

Romney: Economy continues to struggle under Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gets off his campaign plane in Blountville, Tennessee October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said an encouraging unemployment report on Friday demonstrates that the economy continues to struggle under President Barack Obama, his rival in the November 6 election.

“This is not what a real recovery looks like,” Romney said in a prepared statement. “Under President Obama, we’ll get another four years like the last four years. If I‘m elected, we will have a real recovery with pro-growth policies that will create 12 million new jobs and rising incomes for everyone.”

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 7.8 percent in September, the lowest level since Obama took office in January 2009.

Romney argued that the rate would be closer to 11 percent if it counted all those who have dropped out of the labor force.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Alistair Bell and Vicki Allen

