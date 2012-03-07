FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Vermont Republican presidential primary
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 7, 2012 / 12:47 AM / 6 years ago

Factbox: Vermont Republican presidential primary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The race to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination to challenge President Barack Obama moves on to “Super Tuesday” when 10 states, including Vermont, hold primaries and caucuses.

Here are a few facts about the Vermont Republican primary.

* Political observers expect presidential candidate Mitt Romney, former governor of Massachusetts, to maintain a stronghold in the region and win this small Northeastern state, which has 17 delegates. A Vermont loss for Romney would be a shock.

* Vermont, known for its independent spirit as well as liberal leanings, is one of two states represented by an Independent U.S. Senator, Bernie Sanders.

* Obama won one of his largest margins of victory in the 2008 general election in Vermont, beating Republican John McCain 67 percent to 30 percent.

* Romney had already dropped out of the 2008 Republican race before the Vermont primary rolled around. He won 4.5 percent of the vote, which was easily won by John McCain.

* Vermont’s unemployment was 5.2 percent in December 2011, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - far below the national average of 8.5 percent.

Reporting By Lily Kuo; Editing by Deborah Charles and Philip Barbara

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.