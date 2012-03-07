Romney wins Republican primary in Vermont: Fox News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mitt Romney won the Republican presidential primary in Vermont, beating out Rick Santorum and Ron Paul - his closest rivals in the state, Fox news projected on Tuesday

Romney, the former governor of neighboring Massachusetts, was declared the winner about 30 minutes after the polls closed. It was the second win of the night for Romney, who is hoping for a good showing in many of the 10 states voting in primary elections and caucuses on Super Tuesday.