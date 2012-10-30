FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early voting extended in Maryland, Washington D.C. after storm
October 30, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

Early voting extended in Maryland, Washington D.C. after storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Early voting in Maryland, which was halted for two days because of Hurricane Sandy, will resume on Wednesday and be extended for one day, the governor said on Tuesday.

Maryland Governor Martin O‘Malley, who had canceled early voting on Monday and Tuesday, said it would now be extended through Friday and the hours will also be expanded to run from 8:00 a.m. EDT (noon GMT) to 9:00 p.m. every day.

Washington DC, which had also canceled early voting on Monday and Tuesday, announced that early voting would resume on Wednesday and hours would be extended to run from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday.

Other states that were hit by the storm either do not have early in-person voting or said the voting was not impacted by the storm.

Reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
