Romney wins Republican caucus in Wyoming: report
March 1, 2012 / 4:45 AM / in 6 years

Romney wins Republican caucus in Wyoming: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney won his party’s caucus in Wyoming, CNN reported on Wednesday after the last of straw polls in the thinly populated mountain state.

CNN quoted the Wyoming Republican Party as saying Romney emerged from a month-long series of county-level straw polls with 39 percent of the votes cast.

The cable network said former Senator Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania came in second with 33 percent of the straw-poll vote. Congressman Ron Paul of Texas followed with 20 percent and Newt Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, came in fourth with 8 percent.

The Wyoming result came a day after Romney regained his front-runner status in the Republican contest with wins in the Arizona and Michigan primaries.

Reporting By Paul Eckert; editing by Christopher Wilson

