U.S., Canadian leaders to discuss climate change and energy: White House
#Environment
November 16, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Canadian leaders to discuss climate change and energy: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama on climate, Brian Deese, will meet with Canadian leaders about energy and climate change in Ottawa, Canada, on Monday, according to the White House.

They will “discuss opportunities for cooperation and collaboration between the United States and Canada, particularly on issues of energy and climate change in the weeks leading to the Paris Climate Conference and beyond,” the White House said on Monday.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
