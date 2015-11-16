U.S., Canadian leaders to discuss climate change and energy: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama on climate, Brian Deese, will meet with Canadian leaders about energy and climate change in Ottawa, Canada, on Monday, according to the White House.
They will “discuss opportunities for cooperation and collaboration between the United States and Canada, particularly on issues of energy and climate change in the weeks leading to the Paris Climate Conference and beyond,” the White House said on Monday.
