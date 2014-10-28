Canadian power producers want to keep U.S. border open: Kemp

Windmills generate electricity in the windy rolling foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the town of Pincher Creek, Alberta, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Todd Korol

LONDON (Reuters) - “In a very real sense, the North American electricity market is borderless,” Canada’s electric industry wrote to U.S. energy regulators last month.

There are more than 35 high-voltage connections across the border. Another six lines will be in service by the end of the decade or are planned, the Canadian Electricity Association wrote to the U.S. Department of Energy, which is currently conducting the first Quadrennial Energy Review.

For the most part Canada is a major exporter to the United States - especially in the eastern half of the continent. In 2013, Canadian power producers exported almost 63,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity to the United States, mostly from Quebec (27,000 GWh), Ontario (17,000 GWh) and Manitoba (10,000 GWH).

But the flow is not entirely one-way. Canada also imported nearly 11,000 GWh from the United States mostly into British Columbia (7,000 GWh) with small amounts into other provinces to even out short-term and seasonal imbalances between supply and demand.

As with most aspects of the relationship between Canada and its giant neighbour, the relationship is unequal (“Comments of the Canadian Electricity Association to the Quadrennial Energy Review,” Sep 2014).

Exports account for 5-10 percent of Canada’s power production, according to the CEA. By contrast, Canadian exports accounted for only a very small percentage of power consumed in the United States.

In some border areas, however, the impact of Canadian energy exports is significant. Canada supplied 6 percent of all electricity used in New York and Michigan in 2010, rising to 12 percent in Minnesota and North Dakota and as much as 18 percent in Maine and 38 percent in Vermont.

The degree of integration between the power systems can be a source of fragility and vulnerability. In August 2003, a grid disturbance originating in Ohio cascaded across the border and knocked out power to millions of customers in Ontario.

Parts of the province suffered rolling blackouts for more than a week before full power was restored, and Canada’s GDP that month was reduced by 0.7 percent, according to the official inquiry (“Final Report on the August 14, 2003 Blackout” April 2004).

On balance, however, there are significant advantages to integration. “System flexibility is maximised, with operators able to take advantage of a wide spectrum of resources over a large control area, thereby reducing aggregate variability in both generation and demand, and mitigating price volatility,” the CEA explained.

OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

The two electric systems are highly complementary. In many parts of Canada, power use peaks in winter, while U.S. power demand peaks in summer. Electricity trade enables generation capacity to be utilised more efficiently.

More than 80 percent of Canada’s power comes from zero emissions sources, including hydro, nuclear and wind, and the proportion is increasing as old coal-combustion plants are retired under tough federal emissions standards finalised in 2012.

Canadian power is therefore a good match for states south of the border trying to lower carbon emissions and boost renewable generation through Renewable Portfolio Standards.

According to the CEA, exports of hydropower from Manitoba helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Midwest by 47 million tonnes between 2006 and 2012. Exports of hydropower from Quebec to neighbouring areas cut emissions by 53 million tonnes, equivalent to removing 13 million vehicles from the road.

Canada’s enormous hydro resources are an ideal partner for wind producers in the United States. Hydro power production can be planned precisely and adjusted very quickly, in a matter of seconds, to respond to imbalances between supply and demand. It is the perfect complement to intermittent output from wind farms.

In this context, Manitoba Hydro and Minnesota Power have developed an innovative “wind storage” system. Minnesota Power delivers its excess production from North Dakota wind farms into the Canadian grid where Manitoba Hydro offsets it by turning down hydro output.

The cross border arrangement is vital to Minnesota Power’s plans to maximise the operational efficiency of its current and future wind farms, according to the company.

Flexibility is one of the principal virtues of Canada’s power production. Three quarters of U.S.-Canada electricity trade was conducted through the spot markets in 2013, with only 23 percent on long-term contracts.

Canadian producers play a vital role in meeting contingencies in constrained power markets like New York and New England and meeting emergencies elsewhere in the border states.

The New York Independent System Operator has recorded a close correlation between power prices in the state and the availability of Canadian power.

Official market monitors in New England have also concluded importing power from neighbouring Quebec and New Brunswick “reduces wholesale power costs for electricity customers in New England.”

KEEPING THE BORDER OPEN

Historically, there have been few barriers to cross-border electricity trade, and the Canadians want to keep it that way.

“Policy impediments to the seamless and unrestricted exchange of electrons across international and state borders are few,” the Canadian trade association admits.

Unlike the traumatic Keystone XL pipeline, the permitting process for international power lines (IPLs) has not become embroiled in political controversy.

In theory, presidential permits take 6-18 months to obtain, but the CEA complains about delays and inconsistent processing, and also in export authorisations, saying it adds to uncertainty, risk and costs.

As governments on both sides of the border try to lower greenhouse emissions the flexibility offered by trade will become increasingly important to securing affordable, reliable and sustainable power supplies.

The Canadian trade association therefore wants to entrench the concept of an open border by writing it into the fundamental principles of the Quadrennial Energy Review, which is supposed to guide U.S. strategy for the next four years.

The CEA wants the QER to recognise “the interdependency of the U.S. and Canadian segments of the larger North American grid” and “avoid erecting barriers that may inhibit inter-jurisdictional trade” even inadvertently.

It wants the QER to explore ways to make the U.S. permitting process faster and more predictable, as well as ensuring new climate regulations maximise the opportunities for meeting emissions reductions through cross border electricity trade, and continuing close cooperation on cyber-security and the threat posed by geomagnetic storms.

Open electricity trade and coordinated management of the grid on both sides of the border through the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has been one of the triumphs of energy policy in Canada and the United States over the last few decades, and the CEA is right to want to ensure it is one of the cornerstones of the QER due to be published in 2015.