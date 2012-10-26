FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian embassy in Washington cleared briefly for suspicious letter
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 26, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Canadian embassy in Washington cleared briefly for suspicious letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secret Service officers stand outside the Canadian Embassy in Washington, October 26, 2012. The embassy was evacuated briefly on Friday because of a suspicious letter, forcing out employees for more than an hour, officials said. U.S. Secret Service and local emergency responders investigated the incident but found nothing dangerous. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Canadian embassy in Washington was evacuated briefly on Friday because of a suspicious letter, forcing out employees for more than an hour, officials said.

U.S. Secret Service and local emergency responders investigated the incident but found nothing dangerous.

“It was found to be non-hazardous,” Secret Service spokesman Max Milien said of the letter.

Embassy spokesman Chris Plunkett said the embassy’s 325 employees were evacuated at around 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) after a suspicious letter was found in the mail room.

Workers spilled onto Pennsylvania Avenue, a major artery that leads to the White House just 1.5 miles away, which was partially blocked off before the all-clear was given.

Plunkett said embassy staff were allowed back in at around 10:35 a.m. (1435 GMT).

Officials gave no other details about the contents of the letter or who sent it.

Reporting By Ian Simpson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.