Obama says quitting trade deals no solution to inequality
June 29, 2016 / 8:57 PM / a year ago

Obama says quitting trade deals no solution to inequality

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (L), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a news conference during the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada June 29, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that withdrawing from international trade agreements would not help to reduce economic inequality given that globalization has progressed so far.

"The integration of national economies ... That's here, that's done," Obama said at a news conference at a North American summit in Ottawa.

Withdrawing from trade deals "is the wrong medicine for dealing with inequality," he said, adding that cutting off trade would just make everyone poorer.

Flanked by the leaders of Mexico and Canada, Obama said that whoever succeeded him as U.S. president would "have a deep, strong interest in having a strong relationship with Mexico."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
