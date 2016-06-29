FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Obama, Mexico's Pena Nieto discuss cooperation on trade, drug trafficking
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 4:19 PM / a year ago

Obama, Mexico's Pena Nieto discuss cooperation on trade, drug trafficking

(L-R) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama walk together at the National Gallery of Canada at the start of the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Canada, June 29, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday discussed the need for their countries to work together on issues such as drug trafficking and trade.

The two leaders met ahead of a North American summit in Ottawa on Wednesday that will also include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Pena Nieto told reporters after the meeting that he had accepted Obama's invitation to visit the United States one final time before Obama leaves the White House in January.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.