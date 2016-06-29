Obama, Mexico's Pena Nieto discuss cooperation on trade, drug trafficking

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday discussed the need for their countries to work together on issues such as drug trafficking and trade.

The two leaders met ahead of a North American summit in Ottawa on Wednesday that will also include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Pena Nieto told reporters after the meeting that he had accepted Obama's invitation to visit the United States one final time before Obama leaves the White House in January.