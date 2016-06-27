'Three Amigos' to set clean energy goal of 50 pct by 2025 - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto will this week agree that their three countries will aim to produce 50 percent of their power from clean energy sources by 2025, the White House said on Monday.

Together, the three countries currently rely on renewable and nuclear power for an estimated 37 percent of their electricity, White House officials told reporters on a conference call previewing the trilateral North American summit, which will be held in Ottawa on Wednesday.