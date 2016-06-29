Canada, U.S., Mexico want action on excess global steel capacity

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada, the United States and Mexico on Wednesday demanded that all major steel-producing nations make a strong and immediate commitment to address the problem of excess capacity in the industry.
A joint statement called for an end to government subsidies and supports that artificially maintain capacity, but did not name any country. The United States has acted several times to counter what it says is dumping of some Chinese steel products.
