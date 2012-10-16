FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian border officer shot at crossing from Washington state: report
#U.S.
October 16, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canadian border officer shot at crossing from Washington state: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A Canadian border officer was shot and wounded on Tuesday at a border crossing between Seattle and Vancouver, Canadian television station CTV reported.

Jennifer Bourque, a spokeswoman with the Canada Border Services Agency confirmed an incident took place at the Douglas Crossing and that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has responded, but declined to release further details.

The Canadian network CTV reported an officer was shot but said the extent of the officer’s injuries were unknown.

The Douglas Crossing was closed to northbound traffic into Canada as a result of the incident, Bourque said. Southbound traffic on the opposing side at the Peace Arch crossing into the United States was still open, she said.

Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
