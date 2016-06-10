FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Canada lumber talks stalled, litigation looms: sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2016 / 5:47 PM / a year ago

U.S., Canada lumber talks stalled, litigation looms: sources

David Ljunggren

3 Min Read

A pile of cut logs sit on Spanish Banks in Vancouver, British Columbia April 26, 2006. REUTERS/Andy Clark

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Talks between Canada and the United States to resolve a dispute over exports of softwood lumber are making little progress and the matter likely will return to the courts, sources familiar with the negotiations said on Friday.

U.S. producers complain that Canadian softwood lumber is subsidized, and have in the past launched trade challenges that resulted in the United States imposing billion of dollars in tariffs.

The most recent round of arguments ended with a 2006 deal that expired in October 2015. Both sides agreed to take no action for a year after that, but without a new agreement, U.S. firms look set to file new damage claims.

“The two sides are so far apart right now that a deal looks very unlikely,” said one person familiar with the talks.

In March, President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked officials to work out possible solutions and report back within 100 days.

Although the deadline runs out on June 18, Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said the sides would work until June 29, when Obama and Trudeau meet in Ottawa.

“It’s a really tough issue and what we’re looking for is a good deal. There is a lot of work we have to do,” Freeland said.

Representatives from the sides held talks in Canada last month - a meeting that one source described as “not a success” - and in the United States this week.

“While differences remain, U.S. and Canadian negotiators will continue to work to see if a deal can be achieved,” said Matt McAlvanah, a U.S. Trade Representative spokesman.

As the U.S. economy recovers, Canadian firms could benefit from more home construction. Exports of softwood lumber totaled C$5.9 billion ($4.6 billion) in 2015, up from C$5.5 billion in 2014, according to Statistics Canada data.

The 2006 agreement said that if prices fell below a certain level, Canadian firms could pay export taxes or agree to quota limits while paying lower tax rates.

One challenge for Canada is that domestic lumber producers are split over the best strategy, say officials in Ottawa.

Firms on the west coast - who have diversified operations by boosting exports to Asia - are more likely to agree to a deal limiting exports, while those in central and eastern Canada want no restrictions.

Major Canadian lumber firms include Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), West Fraser Timber Co (WFT.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) and Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP.N).

With additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.