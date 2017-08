FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs after a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not fear a trade war with Canada because of the trade dynamics between the two neighbors.

"They have a tremendous surplus with the United States, whenever they have a surplus I have no fear," Trump said during a White House meeting with farmers. "We have massive trade deficits, so when we're the country with trade deficits, we have no fear."