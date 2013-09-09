FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman rescued from canyon in Arizona after falling 100 feet
#U.S.
September 9, 2013 / 5:44 PM / 4 years ago

Woman rescued from canyon in Arizona after falling 100 feet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A 69-year-old woman who fell 100 feet into a steep-walled canyon in southern Arizona was hoisted to safety by helicopter after a deer hunter heard her cries for help, authorities said on Monday.

The woman, who was injured when she slipped from a ledge and fell into Box Canyon near Tucson on Saturday, was recovering in hospital, according to Deputy Tracy Suitt, a Pima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Authorities said they were called to the scene by a deer hunter who had spotted the woman’s car by the roadside on Saturday. He saw it in the same place on Sunday and heard her calling for help.

Suitt said rescuers hiked into the canyon and gave the woman first aid before she was placed in a special stretcher and lifted out of the canyon by a helicopter.

He said the woman, whose name was not released, did not have life-threatening injuries.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Steve Gorman and David Gregorio

