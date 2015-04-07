Washington outages tied to Maryland power facility blast: Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington homeland security officials believe an explosion at a southern Maryland power facility caused power outages in the U.S. capital and surrounding areas on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.
The outages cut power to the White House, State Department, several Smithsonian museums and other buildings. The Post said officials believe the problem stemmed from a Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative facility. A spokesman for SMECO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham