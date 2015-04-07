U.S. military: too early to speculate on Washington power outage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It’s too early to speculate about the cause of the power outage that affected Washington on Tuesday but all backup power systems kicked in as needed, said the U.S. military commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command.

Asked whether the power outage could have been deliberate, Admiral Bill Gortney told a Pentagon news briefing: “I think at this point, it’s too early to speculate ... it happened, and all the backup power systems kicked in, and that’s all that I know at this point.”