People watch as a gyro copter that was flown onto the grounds of the U.S. Capitol is towed from the west front lawn in Washington April 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bomb squad has determined there was nothing hazardous on the small, open-air helicopter that landed on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement, adding that the “gyro copter” will be moved to a secure location.