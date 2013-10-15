Woman killed after trying to ram White House barrier buried in N.Y.

(Reuters) - The woman who was chased down and shot dead by Washington police after trying to ram her car through a White House barrier was buried in New York City on Tuesday.
The funeral service for Miriam Carey, 34, a resident of Stamford, CT, took place in Brooklyn nearly two weeks after she was killed in a high-speed chase that injured two police officers and led to a Capitol lockdown.
“Well over a hundred people attended,” a Grace Funeral Chapels official said. “It was quiet and calm.”
Carey, whose 1-year-old daughter was in the car with her throughout the White House incident and subsequent chase, suffered from post-partum depression and psychosis for which she was receiving treatment, her family told reporters.
Valarie Carey, a former NYPD sergeant, decried her sister’s shooting as unjustified during a press conference on October 4. Law enforcement officers said Miriam Carey did not have a gun and that District police are investigating the incident.
Carey’s family held a wake on Monday, and a group of ministers and parishioners organized an interfaith prayer service near the site of her death.
Reporting By Luke Swiderski; editing by Gunna Dickson