Female suspect in U.S. Capitol shooting killed by police: U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A woman suspected of being involved in a car chase across central Washington was shot and killed by police outside the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday, a U.S. official said.
The incident, which sparked a lockdown of Congress, began when the woman tried to ram through security barricades outside the White House.
The official said a Capitol policeman was injured when the car driven by the suspect crashed outside the Capitol.
