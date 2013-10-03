FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Female suspect in U.S. Capitol shooting killed by police: U.S. Official
October 3, 2013 / 7:33 PM / 4 years ago

Female suspect in U.S. Capitol shooting killed by police: U.S. Official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A woman suspected of being involved in a car chase across central Washington was shot and killed by police outside the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday, a U.S. official said.

The incident, which sparked a lockdown of Congress, began when the woman tried to ram through security barricades outside the White House.

The official said a Capitol policeman was injured when the car driven by the suspect crashed outside the Capitol.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
