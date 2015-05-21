Washington Capitol police weigh fix after guns left in bathrooms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Capitol police are considering new procedures and punishments after several incidents in which officers accidentally left their guns in public bathrooms, an official said on Thursday.One gun was left in a Capitol Visitor Center bathroom by a member of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s security detail in January, according to media reports. Another gun owned by an officer assigned to protect House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner was discovered in a bathroom in Boehner’s office suite by a child in March.In a third incident, a handgun was discovered in April by a janitor cleaning the police headquarters building.

In congressional hearings on Wednesday, Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine said he was considering annual procedural training on securing guns while using the bathroom.

Also being weighed are better ways to secure weapons while using the bathroom and providing more so-called lock boxes around the Capitol for officers to store their guns temporarily, he said.

Stiffer punishment is also under consideration, Dine said.

Currently, a first-time offender would be suspended for at least five days. That may be increased to a 30-day suspension for a first offense and to termination for a repeat violation.

“I unequivocally understand the concerns regarding the recent issues related to the mishandling of weapons by some of our officers,” Dine told the House Administration Committee.

Dine said the incidents are under investigation.

The U.S. Capitol Police provide security for lawmakers, legislative staff and visitors to the Capitol grounds and surrounding areas.

A police spokeswoman had no comment.