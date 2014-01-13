Florida drops stalking charges against retired tennis player Capriati

Jennifer Capriati of the United States hits a return to Elena Dementieva of Russia during their semifinal match at the 2004 U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2004. REUTERS/John Gress PJ -

MIAMI (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Florida dropped charges of battery and stalking against Jennifer Capriati on Monday after the retired tennis player completed community service and an anger management class.

Capriati, 37, was accused of punching her then-boyfriend four times at a gym in February 2013 near her home on Palm Beach’s exclusive Singer Island. She was also accused of stalking him for months before and after the pair split in February.

It was the eighth time police were called to a dispute between the pair, according to an arrest affidavit. Capriati stalked 29-year-old Ivan Brannan Jr. “on a constant basis from phone calls, text messages, showing up at his gym, his place of work and following him,” the affidavit said.

As a part of a deal with prosecutors, Capriati did 30 hours of community service at a Tampa hospital and took four hours of anger management in order to have the charges dropped.

A lawyer for Capriati did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Capriati turned pro at 13 and won the women’s singles gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. She quit tennis in the mid-1990s after being arrested on shoplifting and marijuana possession charges. She returned to win three Grand Slam tournaments in 2001-02.