FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three children killed, three adults hurt in Philadelphia carjacking
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 25, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Three children killed, three adults hurt in Philadelphia carjacking

Daniel Kelley

2 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Three children were killed and three adults, including their mother, injured on Friday when a carjacked SUV swerved out of control in Philadelphia, striking a sidewalk church fundraiser, police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. after two men used a gun to force a 45-year-old woman driving a white SUV into the back seat and made off with the car, Philadelphia Police Captain James Clark told a news conference.

The suspects were driving at high speed when a tire apparently blew out, causing the car to careen into the family members selling fruit on the sidewalk to raise money for their church, police said.

The mother was critically injured and transported to a local hospital, and all of her three children - ages 7, 10 and 15 - were killed in the crash, Clark said.

An elderly friend of the family also was struck, though she was listed in stable condition on Friday.

The carjacking victim was transported to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition.

Earlier in the day, police said that five people had been injured in the crash.

“We now have three children who are gone, and their mother is fighting for her life,” Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Everett Gillison told a news conference.

“This is a tragedy for our city,” he said.

The two suspects fled on foot, Clark said. Police were offering a $60,000 reward for information in the case.

Aerial news footage of the scene showed police huddling around the sidewalk fruit stand near a roadway intersection, with what appeared to be tire marks carved through a grassy area nearby.

The investigation was continuing, police said.

Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Bill Trott and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.