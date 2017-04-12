Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks to employees of the agency in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was stuck on an elevator for 15 minutes on Wednesday while visiting a Miami housing project on a "national listening tour," finally getting free with the help of firefighters, local media reported.

Carson was visiting the new $22.8 million affordable housing complex that was developed in part by a nonprofit run by former National Basketball Association star Alonzo Mourning in Miami's Overtown area.

Carson took a tour to the roof of a building. After the elevator returned Carson and six others to the ground floor, its doors would not open, according to media reports.

By this time, Mourning, who had been running late, had to wait in the lobby while Miami-Dade firefighters tried to pry open the doors, the Miami Herald reported.

When the doors finally opened, Mourning apologized profusely and Carson took the incident in stride, the newspaper reported.

