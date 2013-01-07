Casey Anthony appeals four convictions for lying

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Lawyers for Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in 2011, will be back in a Florida court on Tuesday to appeal her four convictions for lying to the authorities.

The convictions stemmed from claims Anthony made after her toddler disappeared in 2008, triggering a nationwide search that drew widespread media attention.

Caylee Anthony’s body was eventually found dumped in the woods near the Anthony home.

Anthony, 26, was convicted of lying to lead detective Yuri Melich when she said she left Caylee on or about June 9, 2008, with a nanny named Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez at the Sawgrass Apartments in Orlando.

She was also convicted of lying when she claimed she was employed at Universal Studios, had told Universal co-workers that Caylee was missing, and later received a phone call from Caylee.

According to an appellate brief, Anthony’s lawyers will argue that the four lies should have been considered one offense, because the statements were made during an extended interrogation by detectives.

Though she was acquitted of all major charges at her closely watched trial, Anthony was sentenced to a maximum total of four years in prison on four charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Taking into account the three years she spent in jail awaiting trial, time off for good behavior and other factors, Casey is scheduled to complete her sentence on Sunday after serving one year of probation at a secret location.

In their oral arguments before the Fifth District Court of Appeals in Daytona Beach, Florida, Anthony’s lawyers will also argue that jurors should never have heard any of her statements to detectives during the initial investigation because she had not been advised of her constitutional right to remain silent.

One of Anthony’s lawyers told Reuters she would not be in court for Tuesday’s hearing.