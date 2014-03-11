FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House cat in Oregon attacks baby, traps family in bedroom
March 11, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

House cat in Oregon attacks baby, traps family in bedroom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A rampaging, 22-pound Oregon house cat with a “history of violence” attacked a baby and trapped a family and their dog in a bedroom at their Portland home before being captured by police, authorities said on Monday.

The Sunday evening incident began when the cat, a black-and-white Himalayan, scratched a 7-month-old baby in the face, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Sergeant Pete Simpson.

The baby’s father kicked the cat in the backside, which sent it into a rage, and the parents and baby, along with their dog, retreated into a bedroom as the father called police, Simpson said.

Meanwhile, the cat blocked the bedroom doorway and could be heard on the 911 call screeching loudly, Simpson said.

“He said that the cat has a history of violence,” Simpson said, referring to the father speaking to the 911 operator.

When officers arrived and entered the house, they saw the cat scurry into the kitchen. After it scrambled atop the refrigerator, officers snared it and put it in a travel-style kennel, Simpson said.

Safely behind bars, the cat was left in the custody of the family, Simpson said. It was not clear what they intend to do with the animal, he said.

The baby suffered some scratches to the face but was not seriously hurt, Simpson said.

While cases of out-of-control dogs are relatively common, Simpson said, he could not recall in his 20 years with the Portland police a similarly ferocious feline.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in Olympia, Wash. Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Steve Orlofsky

