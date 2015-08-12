Factbox: Energy investments of the U.S. Catholic Church

(Reuters) - Some of the largest American Catholic dioceses hold millions of dollars invested in energy companies, from hydraulic fracturing firms to oil sands producers, U.S. records show.

Below is a selection from dioceses that make disclosures:

Archdiocese of Boston:

Held $4.6 million in energy stocks in 2014, equal to 5.9 percent of its equities holdings. In total, the archdiocese had $190.9 million in investments, 60 percent of which was in equities, with much of the rest in fixed income.

Archdiocese of Chicago:

Under 8 percent of the archdiocese’s $1.65 billion portfolio was invested in fossil fuels in 2014, according to a spokeswoman. That included some $18.7 million in energy and commodities alternative investments held through hedge funds and limited partnerships. The archdiocese did not provide a breakdown of its equities holdings.

Diocese of Rockville Centre (Long Island):

Held $6.3 million in energy company shares, representing 8 percent of its equities holdings in 2013. The diocese had a total $220 million invested, of which $80 million was in equities.

Archdiocese of Baltimore:

Held $6.9 million invested in “commodities and natural resources” in 2014, representing 6.3 percent of its overall $110 million portfolio.

Diocese of Toledo

Held $52.2 million in mutual fund investments in 2014. According to an asset allocation summary issued by the diocese in January 2015, the holdings include S&P500 energy companies through mutual fund World Asset Management and companies like BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Suncor, Exxon, Chevron, and CNOOC through funds offered by DFA.

Minnesota:

The Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota, which invests for Catholic dioceses in Minnesota, reported investments totaling $260.2 million in 2014, $18.6 mln of which was in the energy-heavy Prudential Jennison Natural Resources Fund. That’s about 7 percent of its portfolio.

S&P 500 index: Energy makes up 7.1 percent of the S&P 500 index.

Sources: annual financial reports.