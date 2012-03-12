CBOE senior VP Patrick Fay resigns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which runs the oldest and largest U.S. options market, said on Monday that Patrick Fay, senior vice president, had resigned.

A CBOE spokeswoman said in an email that Fay resigned “recently” but did not specify when. The email said he resigned to “pursue other interests.”

Fay was senior vice president of member and regulatory services for CBOE.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Fay had been put on administrative leave following a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation that began in 2011.

The exchange operator disclosed an investigation into its self-regulatory role in an SEC filing in February and said it was cooperating.

Exchanges have come under renewed scrutiny for the way they police their markets after futures broker MF Global collapsed last year. Regulators are still searching for $1.6 billion of missing customer money at MF Global, which was regulated by CME Group under the futures industry’s self-regulatory system.