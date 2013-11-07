Texas cemetery worker crushed to death by tombstone

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A south Texas cemetery worker was killed when a tombstone weighing more than a ton fell on him when he was trying to level the tilted slab, police said on Thursday.

The 64-year-old man was using a jack and a wooden plank to adjust a 5-foot-high (150-cm) stone that weighed between 2,000 to 4,000 pounds (900 to 1,800 kgs) at the cemetery in Edinburg, Oscar Trevino, a local police lieutenant, told Reuters.

“He died from internal injuries due to major, crushing chest trauma,” Trevino said, quoting a preliminary autopsy report.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the city about 240 miles south of San Antonio. Officials from the cemetery were not immediately available for comment.