Texas cemetery worker crushed to death by tombstone
#U.S.
November 7, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 4 years ago

Texas cemetery worker crushed to death by tombstone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A south Texas cemetery worker was killed when a tombstone weighing more than a ton fell on him when he was trying to level the tilted slab, police said on Thursday.

The 64-year-old man was using a jack and a wooden plank to adjust a 5-foot-high (150-cm) stone that weighed between 2,000 to 4,000 pounds (900 to 1,800 kgs) at the cemetery in Edinburg, Oscar Trevino, a local police lieutenant, told Reuters.

“He died from internal injuries due to major, crushing chest trauma,” Trevino said, quoting a preliminary autopsy report.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the city about 240 miles south of San Antonio. Officials from the cemetery were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Douglas Royalty

