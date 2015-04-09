FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman barricaded after shooting guard at U.S. Census Bureau in Maryland
#U.S.
April 10, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Gunman barricaded after shooting guard at U.S. Census Bureau in Maryland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gunman is believed to have barricaded himself inside the U.S. Census Bureau headquarters in Maryland after shooting a security guard at one of the outside gates on Thursday evening, a fire official said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene in Suitland, Maryland, about 10 miles from Washington, D.C., at about 6:30 p.m. The guard was shot in the upper body and taken to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition,” said Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Brady said he did not know if the guard, an adult male, was a federal employee or a contractor.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech

