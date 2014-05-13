FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. slaps sanctions on five Central African Republic officials tied to violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A French soldier stands in front of a poster of ousted President Francois Bozize outside M'poko international airport in Bangui March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Central African Republic’s former president, François Bozizé, and four other men linked to violence and human rights abuses in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

Also sanctioned were Nourredine Adam, a former minister of public security, and Levy Yakete, an “anti-balaka” Christian militia leader. Bozize, Adam and Yakete were blacklisted by the United Nations on Friday.

The United States also sanctioned Michel Djotodia, former transitional president of the Central African Republic and leader of the Seleka rebellion, and Abdoulaye Miskine, leader of the Democratic Front of the Central African Republic People, the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

