FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House panel approves 12 percent cut in CFTC funding
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

House panel approves 12 percent cut in CFTC funding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The futures regulator would get a 12 percent budget cut in the coming fiscal year in a bill approved by a House Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, with its chairman saying the agency was doing a lackluster job.

The panel approved $180.4 million budget for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a cut of $25 million, as part of a funding bill for the Agriculture Department and related agencies for fiscal 2013 opening on Oct 1.

On an 8-5 party-line vote, the subcommittee defeated a proposal by Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro to give the agency $308 million, the Obama administration request. DeLauro said she would try again when the full Appropriations Committee debates the bill in mid-June.

“They were asleep on the job,” said subcommittee chairman Jack Kingston, Georgia Republican, in faulting CFTC performance during the collapse of trading house MF Global. Kingston said CFTC was tardy in implementing the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and slow in developing electronic monitoring of markets.

DeLauro and other Democrats said budget cutting would hobble CFTC as its workload grew with the Dodd-Frank legislation, which brought federal oversight to the vast and unregulated over-the-counter derivatives market.

Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.